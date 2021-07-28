Record 16,533 new Covid cases, 133 deaths

A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a man at Bang Sue Grand Station on Tuesday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country had a record high of 16,533 new Covid-19 cases and 133 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 16,331 cases in the general population and 202 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 514,498 Covid-19 patients, 333,268 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 543,361 Covid-19 cases, 360,694 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,303 in the third wave and 4,397 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of new infections at 15,376 reported on Monday.

The high of daily Covid-19 fatalities at 144 was reported on July 17.