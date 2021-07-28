Covid express to continue, despite low ridership

A boy and his father, both of them infected with Covid-19, wait for the Covid express train to leave Rangsit station and taken them home, on Tuesday. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) will continue to provide special trains for Covid-19 patients returning home, despite the small number of passengers to date.

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan said on Wednesday the Transport Ministry will provide more trains for patients in Bangkok with mild or moderate symptoms who want to return to their home province for treatment.

He was responding to reports on some news outlets that the SRT may end the service due to low ridership on the first train.

The first Covid express left Rangsit station for Ubon Ratchathani on Tuesday morning with 137 patients on board and arrived at its destination in the afternoon.

Along the way, the train stopped at some stations in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin and Si Sa Ket so patients could get off. They were met by officials and taken to hospitals.

The SRT plans the same service to other destinatons in the upper Northeast, North and South. The next scheduled service has not been announced.

Special train No.971 to Ubon Ratchathani departed from Rangsit railway station on Tuesday morning, taking 135 Covid-19 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms back to their homes in the lower Northeast. (Video: Jetjaras Na Ranong)