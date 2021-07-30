Tutor's death after jab a 'coincidence'

The death of a 39-year-old private tutor who died at home after getting a second shot of a different Covid-19 vaccine is not linked to the vaccination, says the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Phongsaphak Satthasophon, a 39-year-old tutor in Prachuap Khiri Khan who lived with high blood pressure, died on July 20, a day after receiving a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She had the Sinovac vaccine as her first shot on June 28.

In a report released on Thursday by the DDC, a panel of experts reviewed the patient's autopsy and underlying health conditions and ruled the death is a coincidence and not associated with the vaccination.

Based on the autopsy report, brain swelling was found to be the cause of Phongsaphak's death. A 5cm tumour was found in her brain and is believed to have developed before the vaccination. Phongsaphak had a headache on the night she received the second dose and the symptoms persisted on the next day. She also vomited but did not seek medical help.

However, she was found unconscious in the evening. When an emergency unit arrived, she had no pulse. She was sent to Prachuap Khiri Khan hospital and was declared dead on arrival. The body was sent for an autopsy at Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok.

As of July 22, a total of 124,704 people have received Chinese Sinovac vaccine for their first shot and a second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Public Health Ministry. Of this number, 86 cases were admitted to hospital for treatment and undesirable side effects were mostly were fever, nausea, headaches and dizziness.

In another development, online appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations at Bang Sue station in August for people aged 18 or more were fully booked shortly after registration opened on Thursday.

Dtac, True, AIS and National Telecom all posted messages the vaccination quota for the 18-59 year age group was now full. They still had slots for the other groups: senior citizens aged 60 or more, people with chronic illness, overweight people and pregnant women at least 12 weeks into term.