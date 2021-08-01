Section
133 Covid deaths, 18,027 new cases reported Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 1 Aug 2021 at 08:13

writer: Online Reporters

Workers build a new 450-bed field hospital in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Friday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The country had 133 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,027 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 17,653 cases in the general population and 374 among prison inmates.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 586,451 Covid-19 patients, 377,896 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 615,314 Covid-19 cases, 405,322 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 4,896 in the third wave and 4,990 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Sunday's report on the new transmissions was the second highest after 18,912 cases reported on Saturday.

