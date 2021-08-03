Nurse's death raises doubts over Sinovac

SAMUT SAKHON: A 45-year-old nurse died from Covid-19 on Sunday, less than a week after getting her first shot of Sinovac vaccine.

The death of Uraiwan Chantharaplin was announced by the Samutsakhon Hospital where she worked.

Assigned to the men's ward, the nurse came down with fever, a cough and a sore throat on July 25. She was immediately tested with the result given the next day confirming she had contracted Covid-19, Dr Anukul Thaithanan, the hospital director, said on Monday.

On July 27, she was admitted to the Samutsakhon Hospital after taking care of her mother and niece who were both infected and were being treated in the same hospital.

Uraiwan was put on respirator before being placed in the intensive care unit. On July 30, she was referred to Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok where she died two days later.

Dr Anukul said Uraiwan died less than a week after receiving her first dose of Sinovac vaccine on July 20, which is the reason her immunity against the virus had not built up.

She was the first medical worker to have died from Covid-19 at the Samutsakhon Hospital. Dr Anukul said about 200 medical workers at the hospital have fallen ill from the virus so far although most of them did not exhibit severe symptoms.

Kittima Limprasert, the hospital's deputy director, said Uraiwan was a dedicated nurse well-loved by her colleagues and patients. Her death has not demoralised other medical workers.

Samut Sakhon, one of the provinces hardest-hit by Covid-19, reported 1,252 new cases on Monday bringing total infections to 50,906. Of them, 30,911 have recovered. The province has so far logged in 140 deaths.

In Chiang Mai, 63 infections were recorded on Monday raising the number of patients to 5,642 since the third outbreak in the beginning of April. No deaths were reported. The provincial communicable disease committee said 4,676 people have been cured so far. Out of the 63 new infections on Monday, 36 caught the virus from outside of the province.

According to the province, 908,067 people have registered for vaccination out of 1.2 million people targeted for the jabs.