Ayutthaya logs 434 new Covid infections, 6 deaths
Thailand
General

published : 3 Aug 2021 at 13:06

writer: Sunthorn Pongpao

A meeting of the Ayutthaya communicable disease committee chaired by governor Panu Yaemsri. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)
A meeting of the Ayutthaya communicable disease committee chaired by governor Panu Yaemsri. (Photo: Sunthorn Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A total of 434 new Covid-19 infections and six fatalities were reported to the provincial communicable disease committee on Tuesday, governor Panu Yaemsri said.

Of the new infections, 117 caught the virus at industrial estate factories and 111 from other family members.

The six deaths increased the provincial tally to 80.

To cope with the growing number of infections, more field hospitals had been set up in Lat Bua Luang, Tha Rua and some other districts, the governor said.

The provincial communicable disease committee has ordered the closure of two factories extended for seven days after finding they had not fully complied with disease control requirements, Mr Panu said.

One was the Thai Progress Garment Company factory in the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Bang Pa-in district, which had been ordered closed for seven days from July 27-Aug 3 after 312 workers were found infected with Covid-19.

The closure was extended for another seven days, from Aug 4-10.

The other was the factory of Inno Values Precision (Thailand) Company in the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in Bang Pa-in district, which had been ordered closed from July 21-Aug 2 after 275 workers were found to have the coronavirus disease.

The committee ordered the closure extended for another seven days from Aug 3-9.

Both factories had failed to meet the disease control criteria set by the committee, Mr Panu said.

