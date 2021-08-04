Record highs: 188 Covid deaths, 20,200 new cases

A medic walks through a building that is being transformed into an isolation centre for Covid-19 patients on the grounds of Wat Suthi Wararam in Bangkok on Tuesday. The temple's quarantine area is being expanded to accommodate laymen who fall ill with the virus. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were new record highs of 188 Covid-19 fatalities and 20,200 cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 20,013 cases in the general population and 187 among prison inmates.

On Tuesday, 17,975 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 643,522 Covid patients, 428,380 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 672,385 Covid-19 cases, 455,806 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,409 in the third wave and 5,503 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous one-day high of Covid-19 cases was 18,912 last Saturday, when the country also matched its earlier record high of fatalities at 178.

-- More details to come from the afternoon briefing --