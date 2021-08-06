Record 191 daily Covid fatalities, 21,379 new cases

Taxi drivers queue up at Wat Bang Phli Klang in Samut Prakan province to receive donations on Thursday. The temple donated 500 baht in cash and 5kg of rice to each driver suffering from loss of earnings because of the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were record highs of 191 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,379 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 20,895 cases in the general population and 484 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,172 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 685,821 Covid-19 patients, 468,478 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 714,684 Covid-19 cases, 495,904 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 5,760 in the third wave and 5,854 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 20,920 on Thursday and the earlier record high of new daily fatalities was at 188 on Wednesday.