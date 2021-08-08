138 daily Covid fatalities, 19,983 new cases

Volunteers prepare mattresses and blankets at an air cargo warehouse of Don Mueang airport converted into a new field hospital before it opens on Thursday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were 138 more Covid-19 fatalities and 19,983 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 19,633 cases in the general population and 350 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,503 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 727,642 Covid-19 patients, 508,089 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 756,505 Covid-19 cases, 535,515 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 6,110 in the third wave and 6,204 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.



