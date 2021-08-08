Slight Covid dip reported Sunday

Volunteers prepare mattresses and blankets as an air cargo warehouse at Don Mueang airport is converted into a new field hospital before it opens on Thursday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand amassed 138 Covid-19 fatalities and 19,983 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning, ending a streak of successive record highs.

The new daily caseload was lower than 20,000 for the first time since Aug 3.

There were 19,633 cases in the general population and 350 among prison inmates.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said of the 138 deaths, 60 were reported in Bangkok and 35 others in the surrounding provinces of Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom.

The remainder were distributed around 23 other provinces, it added.

Bangkok logged the most new cases -- 3,080 – followed by Chon Buri (1,476), Samut Sakhon (1,391) and Samut Prakan (1,137).

The country also registered six imported infections – five Thais who crossed the border into Tak and one into Narathiwat, according to the CCSA.On Saturday, 18,503 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after making full recoveries.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 727,642 Covid-19 patients, 508,089 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 756,505 Covid-19 cases, 535,515 of whom have so far recovered.

The accumulated death toll stood at 6,110 in the third wave and 6,204 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.