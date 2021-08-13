Record 23,418 new daily Covid cases, 184 fatalities

Health workers and volunteers make a final check of the third ‘Palang Paen Din’ (Power of the Land) field hospital for Covid-19 patients located at Cargo Warehouse 4 of Don Mueang airport, before it opened on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were a record 23,418 more Covid-19 cases, and 184 deaths, over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 23,030 cases in the general population and 388 among prison inmates.

Over the previous 24 hours, 20,083 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 834,326 Covid-19 patients, 616,458 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 863,189 Covid-19 cases, 643,884 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 6,848 in the third wave and 6,942 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 cases was 22,782 reported on Thursday. The record high for daily fatalities is 235 on Tuesday.