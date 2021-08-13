Samut Sakhon reports 11 more Covid deaths, 1,847 new cases

Vulnerable people receive Covid-19 vaccine shots in Muang district on Thursday, which was National Mother's Day. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook page)

SAMUT SAKHON: Eleven more Covid-19 deaths and another 1,847 cases were reported on Friday in this dark-red zoned province.

Of the new cases 1,420 were confirmed at hospitals and 427 detected via mass testing .

The cases found at hospitals comprised 1,090 people living in Samut Sakhon (886 Thais, 204 foreign nationals) and 330 people from other provinces (285 Thais, 45 foreign nationals)

The 427 cases found by mass testing were 371 Thais and 56 foreign nationals, the provincial public relations office said on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 67,206 of whom 47,324 had recovered, with 363 discharged over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 19,620 were still under treatment at hospitals. The new deaths raised accumulated fatalities to 262, the public relations office said.

The province’s eight field hospitals have 2,980 beds, with 2,517 beds occupied (84%). There were 463 beds unoccupied as of midnight.

Samut Sakhon also has 39 community isolation centres for Covid-19 infected people with mild symptoms. These centres have 5,059 beds, with 3,098 occupied (61%). There were 1,961 beds unoccupied, according to the public relations office.



