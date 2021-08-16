New Covid cases exceed 21,000 for sixth day, 182 deaths

Nuan, a 93-year-old coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient who lives without family, is treated by volunteers in Bangkok, Aug 5, 2021. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 182 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,157 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 20,499 infections in the general population and 658 among prison inmates -- the sixth consecutive day the new caseload exceeded 21,000.

However, 20,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, almost matching the number of new infections.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said later the 64 fatalities were reported in Bangkok and another 40 in its neighbouring provinces — Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Pathom.

Bangkok reported 4,324 new transmissions and Samut Sakhon added 1,869 cases. Chon Buri and Samut Prakan logged another 1,223 and 1,147, respectively.

CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said new transmissions imported from other provinces continued to rise in the northeastern region, while other regions were mainly finding local transmissions.

Ubon Ratchathani, Sri Sa Ket, Udon Thani were among the provinces where new infections were imported from other areas, he said.

The rise of cases in other provinces was partially due to a government campaign encouraging patients working in Greater Bangkok to return to be treated in their home provinces.

The six cases imported from overseas were five Thai returnees from Cambodia and one Israeli man from Israel.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 920,608 Covid-19 patients, 703,204 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,640 in the third wave and 7,734 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The all-time high of daily Covid-19 cases in Thailand was the 23,418 reported on Friday, while the most fatalities in a 24-hour period was the 235 reported on Aug 10.