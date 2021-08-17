Covid vaccination advised for young people with chronic illness

A nurse prepares doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccine for people in vulnerable groups at the vaccination centre inside Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang, Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Aug 14. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Department of Health is advising vaccination against Covid-19 for young people aged 12-18 years who suffer from chronic illness, amid concern over rising infections in this age group.

Director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said daily Covid-19 infections remain high and keep rising, particularly among the 12 to 18 year-old group.

A total of 7,787 people in this group were diagnosed with the disease in the first week of August. In the second week the number rose to 8,733.

This pointed to the need for greater monitoring of people in this age group for infection.

The Royal College of Pediatricians of Thailand had advised that young people aged 12 years and up who live in maximum and strict Covid-19 control areas should be vaccinated against Covid-19, Dr Suwannachai said.

The vaccination programme should focus on young people who suffer from underlying illnesses that put them at risk - such as obesity, chronic respiratory, heart and arterial disease, chronic kidney disease, stroke, cancer, low immune system, diabetes and genetic disorders.

Dr Suwannachai said data showed that 41,832 of the estimated 5,196,248 people aged 12-18 years caught Covid-19 between April 1 and Aug 14 this year, or 0.8%. Among this group, there were eight Covid-related fatalities. All who died had a chronic illness, including cerebral palsy, cancer and heart disease, he said.

The department chief said parents and people who take care of chronically ill young people at risk of infection should ensure they get vaccinated. They should be given mRNA-type vaccines.