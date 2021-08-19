301 Covid fatalities, 20,902 cases

People stand in line for their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi shopping centre in Bangkok on Wednesday. The AstraZeneca vaccine was offered, with walk-ins accepted for pregnant women. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 301 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,902 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 20,754 cases in the general population and 148 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,208 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 960,996 Covid-19 patients, 747,901 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 989,859 Covid-19 cases, 775,327 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 8,492 the third wave and 8,586 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.