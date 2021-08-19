Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
301 Covid fatalities, 20,902 cases
Thailand
General

301 Covid fatalities, 20,902 cases

published : 19 Aug 2021 at 07:53

writer: Online Reporters

People stand in line for their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi shopping centre in Bangkok on Wednesday. The AstraZeneca vaccine was offered, with walk-ins accepted for pregnant women. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
People stand in line for their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at The Mall Bangkapi shopping centre in Bangkok on Wednesday. The AstraZeneca vaccine was offered, with walk-ins accepted for pregnant women. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 301 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,902 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 20,754 cases in the general population and 148 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,208 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 960,996 Covid-19 patients, 747,901 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 989,859 Covid-19 cases, 775,327 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 8,492 the third wave and 8,586 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

No bail for protest leader 'Penguin' with Covid-19

Thanyaburi Court on Wednesday rejected a bail request for Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and seven others charged in connection with a protest in front of the Region 1 Border Patrol Police headquarters in Pathum Thani's Khlong Luang district on Aug 2.

08:00
Thailand

301 Covid fatalities, 20,902 cases

There were 301 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,902 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

07:53
World

WHO slams wealthy nations' rush towards Covid vaccine boosters

GENEVA: The World Health Organization condemned Wednesday the rush by wealthy countries to provide Covid vaccine booster shots, while millions around the world have yet to receive a single dose.

07:45