Ministry signs contract to buy another 10m doses of Pfizer vaccine

30m doses to be delivered before year's-end

The signed purchase contract, held by Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, and Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (centre) and senior officials witnessed the signing at the Public Health Ministry on Friday. (Photo supplied)

The Public Health Ministry on Friday signed a contract to purchase another 10 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 mRNA vaccine, raising the total to 30 million doses for delivery by the end of this year.

The contract was signed by Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, and Deborah Seifert, executive of Pfizer Thailand and Indochina.

It was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, assistant to the PM’s Office Minister and health minister's adviser Dr Praphon Tangsrikiarttikul, and health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit.

Mr Anutin said the vaccine would be administered on a voluntary basis.

The department chief earlier signed a supply agreement for 20 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on July 20. Delivery is to be made gradually in the fourth quarter of this year.

On Tuesday, the cabinet approved 9.3 billion baht for the contract to procure 20 million doses of Pfizer

These procurements are part of a Disease Control Department's plan to buy 100 million doses of various types of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the year, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.