Pregnant workers to get support

The Labour Ministry said it will implement a measure to allow pregnant employees to work from home on full pay.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin told the Labour Network for People's Rights and the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation yesterday that a rule that can force employers to allow their pregnant workers to work from home with full pay will take effect.

He said the ministry will consider labour benefits in the country's labour protection laws to respond to future critical situations affecting workers.

Also, he said he will instruct hospitals to reconsider how much money they charge employees affected by Covid-19, adding the government has allocated a budget to cover Covid-19 hospitalisations.

He said an employee complained about a 100,000-baht bill for coronavirus treatment at a private hospital.

Mr Suchart said he agrees with an idea to modify labour benefits under labour protection laws and will hold discussions soon with various sectors about the proposal.

On Thursday, labour advocacy groups petitioned the ministry to look into business operators that continued to run their factories despite detecting infections on their premises.

Some of them lost their lives, and a pregnant woman was infected due to poor health safety measures, they said.