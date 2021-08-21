Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Pregnant workers to get support
Thailand
General

Pregnant workers to get support

published : 21 Aug 2021 at 10:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Penchan Charoensuthipan

The Labour Ministry said it will implement a measure to allow pregnant employees to work from home on full pay.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin told the Labour Network for People's Rights and the Women and Men Progressive Movement Foundation yesterday that a rule that can force employers to allow their pregnant workers to work from home with full pay will take effect.

He said the ministry will consider labour benefits in the country's labour protection laws to respond to future critical situations affecting workers.

Also, he said he will instruct hospitals to reconsider how much money they charge employees affected by Covid-19, adding the government has allocated a budget to cover Covid-19 hospitalisations.

He said an employee complained about a 100,000-baht bill for coronavirus treatment at a private hospital.

Mr Suchart said he agrees with an idea to modify labour benefits under labour protection laws and will hold discussions soon with various sectors about the proposal.

On Thursday, labour advocacy groups petitioned the ministry to look into business operators that continued to run their factories despite detecting infections on their premises.

Some of them lost their lives, and a pregnant woman was infected due to poor health safety measures, they said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Hospital director 'broke vaccination conditions'

The Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office has concluded a probe into allegations that the director of Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital allocated Pfizer vaccine doses to people close to him despite them not being eligible to receive them.

10:22
Thailand

Pregnant workers to get support

The Labour Ministry said it will implement a measure to allow pregnant employees to work from home on full pay.

10:00
Thailand

PPRP weighs in on MP's boxing dare

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has slammed Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, member of parliament and leader of the Thai Civilized Party, for challenging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to a kickboxing match for the premiership.

09:00