Chon Buri logs 12 Covid deaths, 1,235 cases

People have their blood pressure checked before receiving a Covid-19 vaccine shot at a vaccine service centre set up at Kor Phai community of Pattaya resort town in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, on Friday. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

Another 12 Covid-19 deaths and 1,235 new infections were reported in Chon Buri province on Saturday, with most new cases found in Si Racha, Muang and Bang Lamung districts.

The number of discharged patients matched that of the new cases, at 1,235.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 53,329, of which 32,798 had been discharged. A total of 20,236 patients were still in hospitals.

The 12 fatalities brought the total to 295, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 292 caught the disease from family members, 152 from colleagues, six from infected people close to them and one at a party.

Another 72 were linked to seven clusters — Nawamin Rachinee army camp in Muang district (32), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (6), Summit Laemchabang Auto Body Work Co in Si Racha district (6), Thai Fountain Of Life Co in Si Racha district (5), Italian-Thai Plc’s construction workers camp in Si Racha district (8), Foamtec International Co in Si Racha district (5), and Chicony Electronics (Thailand) Co in Phan Thong district (5).

Twenty-seven cases had at-risk occupations. Ten were medical workers and 31 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 240 people came into contact with previously confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 404 cases were being investigated, according to the provincial public health office.

Si Racha district saw the highest number of new infections (330), followed by Muang (295), Bang Lamung (226), Phanat Nikhom (100), Ban Bung (76), Phan Thong (71), and Bo Thong (40). The remaining cases were in other districts.

The number of daily cases in this province has surpassed 1,000 since July 31.