Samut Sakhon reports 20 deaths, 1,449 cases

A man carrying a child and a woman arrive at a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people in tambon Nadee of Muang district, Samut Sakhon, on Friday. (Photo: Samut Sakhon public relations office Facebook)

Samut Sakhon reported 1,449 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths on Saturday, the second highest in terms of fatalities after Bangkok.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 81,152, of whom 55,773 had recovered, with 404 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 24, 976 patients were still at hospitals.

The 20 new fatalities raised the accumulated death toll to 403, the provincial public relations office said in an update on its Facebook on Saturday.

Of the new infections, 1,269 were confirmed at hospitals and 180 during mass testing.

The cases found at hospitals were 1,094 people living in Samut Sakhon (972 Thais and 122 foreigners) and 175 people from other provinces (162 Thais and 13 foreigners).

The 180 cases found during mass testing comprised 143 Thais and 37 foreigners.

As of Friday, 416,955 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered in Samut Sakhon. Of them, 283,143 were first jabs and 133,812 second shots, according to the provincial public relations office.