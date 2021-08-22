Section
233 daily Covid fatalities, 19,014 new cases reported
Thailand
General

233 daily Covid fatalities, 19,014 new cases reported

published : 22 Aug 2021 at 09:12

writer: Online Reporters

People queue up at a food shop in Yaowarat on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Sart Jeen festival, or Chinese Ghost Festival, when Bangkok is hit by the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
People queue up at a food shop in Yaowarat on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Sart Jeen festival, or Chinese Ghost Festival, when Bangkok is hit by the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 233 more Covid-19 fatalities and 19,014 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 18,818 cases in the general population and 196 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,672 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,020,432 Covid-19 patients, 812,210 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,049,295 Covid-19 cases, 839,855 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,226 in the third wave and 9,320 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.

