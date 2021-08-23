Section
242 daily Covid fatalities, 17,491 new cases reported
Thailand
General

published : 23 Aug 2021 at 08:04

writer: Online Reporters

Officials from Muang Tha Khlong municipality in Pathum Thani give out a 25 kilogramme bag of rice to households in the Moo 18 area to help reduce the cost of living caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Officials from Muang Tha Khlong municipality in Pathum Thani give out a 25 kilogramme bag of rice to households in the Moo 18 area to help reduce the cost of living caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were 242 more Covid-19 fatalities and 17,491 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 17,093 cases in the general population and 398 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,134 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been  1,037,923 Covid-19 patients, 834,344 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,066,786 Covid-19 cases, 861,989 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,468 in the third wave and 9,562 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.

