297 Covid fatalities, 18,417 cases

Family members relax inside a construction-site camp on Soi Phahon Yothin 15 in Bangkok on Tuesday. The camp, which previously suffered a Covid-19 outbreak, is now virus-free and workers are allowed back to work. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 297 new Covid-19 fatalities, for the death toll of over 10,000, and 18,417 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 18,271 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 21,186 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,073,505 Covid-19 patients, 875,589 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,102,368 Covid-19 cases, 903,015 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,991 the third wave and 10,085 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.