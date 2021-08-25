297 more Covid fatalities, 18,417 cases

A family relaxes inside a construction-site camp on Soi Phahon Yothin 15 in Bangkok on Tuesday. The camp was the centre of a Covid-19 cluster but is now virus-free and the residents are back at work. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

There were 297 Covid-19 fatalities, raising the death toll above 10,000, and 18,417 new cases diagnosed over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 18,271 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 21,186 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,073,505 Covid-19 patients, 875,589 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,102,368 Covid-19 cases, 903,015 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,991 in the third wave and 10,085 since the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Apisamai Srirangson, a spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said in the afternoon briefing that the latest 297 fatalities were aged 17-104 years and included five peope from Myanmar and one Chinese national.

Sixty-nine percent of them were elderly. Two people died while awaiting hospital admission in Pathum Thani, and one was a pregnant woman in Bangkok.

Bangkok had 99 new deaths while adjacent provinces logged 74 – in Samut Prakan (41), Samut Sakhon (15), Pathum Thani (10), Nakhon Pathom (6) and Nonthaburi (2).

The South reported 15 more fatalities – in Pattani (7), Phatthalung (2), Chumphon (2), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1), Yala (1), Ranong (1), and Surat Thani (1).

The Northeast had 25 new deaths – in Roi Et (6), Khon Kaen (4), Ubon Ratchathani (4), Nakhon Ratchasima (2), Buri Ram (2), Yasothon (2), Bung Kan (1), Nong Bua Lam Phu (1), Nong Khai (1), Si Sa Ket (1), and Chaiyaphum (1).

The North recorded 15 new fatalities – in Tak (5), Nakhon Sawan (4), Phetchabun (2), Mae Hong Son (1), Chai Nat (1), Sukhothai (1), and Uttaradit (1).

Central plains provinces had 69 new deaths – in Ayutthaya (16), Chon Buri (11), Samut Songkhram (7), Chachoengsao (6), Rayong (6), Prachin Buri (5), Nakhon Nayok (4), Kanchanaburi (3), Ratchaburi (3), Ang Thong (3), Chanthaburi (2), Sa Kaeo (2), and Prachuap Khiri Khan (1).

The 18,417 new cases included 18,261 local infections and 10 imported cases.

Bangkok logged the most new cases, 4,139, followed by 2,237 in Samut Prakan, 1,132 in Samut Sakhon, 974 in Chon Buri, 575 in Chachoengsao, 506 in Nakhon Pathom, 498 in Ratchaburi, 482 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 445 in Buri Ram and 392 in Kanchanaburi.

Greater Bangkok had 8,632 new cases at 173 new fatalities. Four southern border provinces recorded 793 new cases and eight new deaths while 67 other provinces saw 8,836 new cases and 114 new deaths.

The 10 imported cases were from Laos (1), Cambodia (4), Malaysia (1), Myanmar (1), the Netherlands (1), Israel (1) and the United Kingdom (1).

On Tuesday, 189,268 patients received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals. The number dropped from 192,334 on Monday. Of them, 5,189 were seriously ill and 1,096 were dependent on ventilators.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 656,547 in 24 hours to 213.99 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 10,462 to 4.46 million.

The United States had the most cases at 38.97 million and the most deaths at 648,161, up 1,134. Dr Apisamai said that people in some states of the US rejected vaccinations.

Thailand’s ranking climbed up one step to 32nd globally with its 1,102,368 accumulated cases.