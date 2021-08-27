273 Covid fatalities, 18,702 cases

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration provides an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at the Pracha Niwet Sport Centre on Thursday. People who test positive in a rapid antigen test can walk in to seek the RT-PCR test. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarawsill)

There were 273 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,702 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

There were 18,360 cases in the general population and 342 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,163 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,110,708 Covid-19 patients, 916,358 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,139,571 Covid-19 cases, 943,784 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 10,493 the third wave and 10,587 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.