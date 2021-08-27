Korat reports more Covid deaths, 450 new cases

People wait to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots at CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Two more Covid-19 deaths and another 450 infections were reported in this northeastern province on Friday.

The new cases comprised 368 local infections and 82 infected patients who arrived from other provinces, the provincial communicable disease committee said on Friday.

Since the beginning of April, Nakhon Ratchasima has reported 18,899 accumulated infections. Of these, 13,225 have already recovered and been discharged. A total of 5,545 patients were still in hospitals.

The two fatalities brought the total death to 129, the panel said.

Both new deaths were women. One was a 42-year-old resident of Dan Khun Thod district who caught the virus in Samut Sakhon. She returned to Nakhon Ratchasima for treatment at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital on Aug 7. She had hypertension and vascular disease and died on Thursday.

The other was a 63-year-old resident of Ban Luam district. She had no underlying illnesses, but had visited at-risk Bangkok and caught the disease. She returned to Nakhon Ratchasima to receive treatment at Pak Chong Nana Hospital on Aug 11. Her condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday, the panel said.

The province has a total of 12,031 beds for Covid-19 patients. Of these, 5,098 beds were occupied and there were 6,933 beds available. Most of the available beds were at 11 field hospitals, while Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital had 105 beds available.

The panel said there were 11 clusters of infections in the province under close watch.

There were two major clusters at chicken processing plants in Chok Chai district - the CPF (Thailand) Plc factory (accumulated infections 844) and Cargill Meats (Thailand) Co (1,633).