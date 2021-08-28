292 daily Covid fatalities, 17,984 new cases reported

Sandalwood flowers are laid on a coffin during a funeral service provided for free for the family of a Covid-19 victim in the crematorium at Way Rat Prakong Tham in Nonthaburi on Wednesday. (Bloomberg photo)

There were 292 more Covid-19 fatalities and 17,984 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 17,660 cases in the general population and 324 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,535 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,128,692 Covid-19 patients, 936,893 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,157,555 Covid-19 cases, 964,538 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 10,785 in the third wave and 10,879 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.