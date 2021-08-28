Domestic air travel in red zones to resume
Passengers advised that requirements for testing and use of tracking apps vary by airport
published : 28 Aug 2021 at 18:22
Domestic air travel will resume in Covid-19 dark-red zones with some requirements, starting on Sept 1, after restrictions in the areas were eased, according to Airports of Thailand.
The authority, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said air passengers would still have to comply with the restrictions imposed by destination airports.
They range from the usage of some tracking mobile apps and full-vaccination certificates to Covid-19 test results.
Airlines are also allowed to increase load factors to 70% from 50% to help lower airfares. In-flight drinks and food are still prohibited.
The requirements for domestic air travel by gateway airports to the 29 provinces designated as dark-red zones are:
Phitsanulok and Chumphon
- Usage of a mobile tracking app
- 14-day quarantine
Phuket and Krabi
- Usage of mobile tracking app
- Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians
- Full-vaccination certificate or proof of no infection within the past 90 days
Hua Hin and Trang
- Usage of tracking app
- Full-vaccination certificate or proof of no infection within the past 90 days
Phrae, Nan, Sakhon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai and Buri Ram
- Usage of tracking app
- Full-vaccination certificate
- On-arrival testing if required
Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Lampang
- Usage of tracking mobile app
- Full-vaccination certificate
- Negative RT-PCR test results
Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Si Thammarat
- Usage of tracking app
- Full-vaccination certificate
- Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians
Ranong
- Usage of tracking app
- Full-vaccination certificate
- Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians
Surat Thani
- Usage of tracking app
Bangkok (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi), Narathiwat and U-Tapao airports
- None
The relaxation followed the decision by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday to ease curbs on the zones.
