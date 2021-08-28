Domestic air travel in red zones to resume

Section
Thailand
General

Passengers advised that requirements for testing and use of tracking apps vary by airport

published : 28 Aug 2021 at 18:22

Suvarnabhumi airport is almost deserted after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand banned airlines from operating flights to and from dark red zones, including Bangkok, on July 18. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Domestic air travel will resume in Covid-19 dark-red zones with some requirements, starting on Sept 1, after restrictions in the areas were eased, according to Airports of Thailand.

The authority, citing the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said air passengers would still have to comply with the restrictions imposed by destination airports.

They range from the usage of some tracking mobile apps and full-vaccination certificates to Covid-19 test results.

Airlines are also allowed to increase load factors to 70% from 50% to help lower airfares. In-flight drinks and food are still prohibited.

The requirements for domestic air travel by gateway airports to the 29 provinces designated as dark-red zones are:

Phitsanulok and Chumphon

  • Usage of a mobile tracking app
  • 14-day quarantine

Phuket and Krabi

  • Usage of mobile tracking app
  • Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians
  • Full-vaccination certificate or proof of no infection within the past 90 days

Hua Hin and Trang

  • Usage of tracking app
  • Full-vaccination certificate or proof of no infection within the past 90 days

Phrae, Nan, Sakhon Nakhon, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai and Buri Ram

  • Usage of tracking app
  • Full-vaccination certificate
  • On-arrival testing if required

Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Lampang

  • Usage of tracking mobile app
  • Full-vaccination certificate
  • Negative RT-PCR test results

Chiang Rai, Hat Yai, Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Si Thammarat

  • Usage of tracking app
  • Full-vaccination certificate
  • Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians

Ranong

  • Usage of tracking app
  • Full-vaccination certificate
  • Results of RT-PCR or ATK tests conducted by physicians

Surat Thani

  • Usage of tracking app

Bangkok (Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi), Narathiwat and U-Tapao airports

  • None

The relaxation followed the decision by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday to ease curbs on the zones.

