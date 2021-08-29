264 daily Covid fatalities, 16,536 new cases reported

A man submits to a Covid-19 nasal swap test at a community isolation centre in Ratburana district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were 264 more Covid-19 fatalities and 16,536 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 16,298 cases in the general population and 328 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,927 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,145,228 Covid-19 patients, 957,820 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,174,091 Covid-19 cases, 985,465 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 11,049 in the third wave and 11,143 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.