New Covid cases drop below 16,000
Thailand
General

New Covid cases drop below 16,000

published : 30 Aug 2021 at 08:08

writer: Online Reporters

A monk wearing a protective outfit sits on a vehicle sent by Wat Siripong Thammaninit in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, to give free food to people affected by Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A monk wearing a protective outfit sits on a vehicle sent by Wat Siripong Thammaninit in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, to give free food to people affected by Covid-19. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Thailand logged 256 more Covid-19 fatalities and 15,972 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 15,692 cases in the general population and 280 among prison inmates.

Over the previous 24 hours, 17,281 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The number of Covid cases in Thailand is currently 176,137, down from a peak of 214,786 on Aug 8, according to epidemic-stats.com

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been  1,161,200 Covid-19 patients, with 974,418 recoveries to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,190,063 Covid-19 cases, 1,002,746 of whom have so far recovered.

The death toll was at 11,305 in the third wave and 11,399 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Aug 13 and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 312 reported on Aug 18.

