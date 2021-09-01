252 Covid fatalities, 14,802 cases

A sales assistant starts arranging shoes on shelves in a shop at CentralWorld in Bangkok on Tuesday as malls reopened on Wednesday with the easing of the lockdown measures. The restrictions are being relaxed in light of a consistent drop in Covid-19 daily caseloads nationwide. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were 252 new Covid-19 fatalities and 14,802 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 14,585 cases in the general population and 217 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 18,996 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,190,668 Covid-19 patients, 1,013,342 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,219,531 Covid-19 cases, 1,040,768 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 11,747 the third wave and 11,841 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.