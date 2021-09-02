Chon Buri reports 4 Covid deaths, 881 new infections

A boy reacts as a health worker takes a nasal swab for an antigen test in Pattaya, Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri, on Wednesday. The Pattaya City municipality and the private sector jointly conduct Covid-19 testing using antigen kits in communities. (Photo:Prpattayacity Facebook page)

Four Covid-19 deaths and 881 new infections were reported in Chon Buri on Thursday, with most new cases found in Si Racha district.

The number of patients discharged after treatment outnumbered the new cases, at 1,336.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 64,187. Of these, 48,695 have already recovered. A total of 15,098 patients were still in hospitals.

The four deaths brought the total to 394, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Of the new infections, 240 caught the disease from family members, 127 from colleagues, 24 from people close to them and one had been to a party.

Sixty cases were linked to six clusters –Thai President Foods Co in Si Racha district (19), The Indeed Condo Co’s workers construction camp in Phan Thong district (13), Bridgestone Technic Fiber Co in Bang Lamung district (8), Autoliv (Thailand) Co in Phan Thong district, (7), Hansol Electronics Co in Ban Bung district (7), and a chicken farm in Nong Yai district (6).

Twenty-four patients had at-risk occupations. One was a medical worker and another case travelled from Nakhon Sawan province. Eighty-one cases were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 80 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 42 cases were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha logged the highest number of new cases at 284, followed by Muang district (146), Bang Lamung district (122), Phan Thong (64), and Ban Bung (59). The remaining cases were in other areas with Bo Thong district reporting zero cases.

Chon Buri, one of 29 areas designated dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, now has 80 clusters — workplaces (61), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), the provincial public health office said.