14,653 new Covid cases, 271 more deaths
Thailand
General

14,653 new Covid cases, 271 more deaths

published : 3 Sep 2021 at 08:33

writer: Online Reporters

Social distancing measures are applied on public buses and other public transport modes to stem a Covid-19 surge. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Social distancing measures are applied on public buses and other public transport modes to stem a Covid-19 surge. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand logged 14,653 new Covid-19 cases and 271 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

There were 14,397 cases in the general population and 256 among prison inmates.

 

On Thursday, 18,262 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

 

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,220,277 Covid-19 patients, 1,049,540 of whom have recovered to date.

 

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,249140 Covid-19 cases, with 1,077,185 complete recoveries so far.

 

The death toll stood at 1,2280 during the third wave and 12,374 since the beginning of the pandemic.

 

 

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13. 

