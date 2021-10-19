70% of population in Bangkok now fully vaccinated

Students wait their turn to receive a Pfizer vaccine shot at Prachaniwes School in Bangkok's Chatuchak district on Oct 4. (Photo by Chanat Katanyu)

Seventy percent of the population in Bangkok -- 5.43 million people -- have so far received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sophon Phisutthiwong said on Tuesday that Bangkok was ready to reopen in line with the government’s policy to admit fully vaccinated foreign tourists next month.

Pol Lt Gen Sophon spoke during a meeting with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation via a teleconference.

Bangkok logged 1,037 new coronavirus cases with 10 more deaths on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 812 were from the capital while the remaining 225 had homes in other provinces but received treatment at hospitals in Bangkok, said the deputy governor.

As of Oct 18, a total of 8.13 million people in Bangkok have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He said 5.43 million people, or 70.63% in the capital have also received a second shot to date. It was expected that 80% of the population would receive the second dose by Oct 30.

BMA health and district officials had inspected 247 businesses at shopping malls between Oct 14 and Oct 15 and found that 244 of them strictly followed Covid guidelines.

Officials had issued a warning to the offending operators, and they would face a closure order if they fail to follow the guidelines.

During the meeting, agencies were assigned to survey the number of unvaccinated public transport staff as part of the measures to prepare for the opening of the country.