City Hall: Alcohol in restaurants only until 9pm

BMA clarifies what businesses can open on Monday as part of tourism revival plan

Bangkok restaurants that want to serve alcohol must have SHA (Safety and Health Administration) certificates and service must end at 9pm, City Hall said on Saturday as it detailed regulations for the lifting of many Covid restrictions starting on Monday.

Many other types of businesses, including gyms and cinemas with certain conditions, will be allowed to resume as the capital prepares to welcome international tourists. However, entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops will remain closed.

The communicable disease control committee of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced the new rules a day after the central government designated Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket as tourist-oriented “blue zones” as part of the tourism and economic revival plan.

Disease control officials stressed that businesses allowed to open or conduct some activities must continue to abide strictly by universal Covid prevention guidelines and must have Covid-free settings. The eased restrictions will be in effect from Nov 1-30 but authorities reserve the right to make changes as needed.

Officials advised restaurants that want to serve alcohol to improve their venues in line with the new normal conditions brought about by the pandemic, as a way to boost the confidence of customers including tourists.

Businesses that can resume operations and conditions are:

Nurseries, child development centres and special-needs child centres (The BMA Health Department will consider the opening of facilities based on suitability);

Care centres for the elderly (Both service recipients and officials must be fully vaccinated and random checks must be conducted every week);

Restaurants/eateries can open normally, but alcoholic drinks are allowed only at shops that meet SHA standards set by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and consumption must not extend beyond 9pm;

Cinemas can open with audience capacity limited to 75% of seats;

Convenience stores, fresh markets and flea markets can open normally;

Libraries and all kinds of museums can open, but food and drinks are not allowed and activities must not be organised;

Beauty clinics, beauty salons, nail salons and tattoo shops can open via appointment . Customers at tattoo shops must be fully vaccinated or have RT-PCR or ATK results within 72 hours;

Spas and Thai massage shops can open via appointment. Customers at tattoo shops must be fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR or ATK results within the previous 72 hours;

Public parks, sports grounds, stadiums, swimming pools and water activities can resume operation;

Gyms and fitness clubs must strictly abide by disease-control measures. For spas, customers must be fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR or ATK results within the previous 72 hours);

Stadiums can stage events but all spectators must be fully vaccinated or have negative RT-PCR or ATK results within the previous 72 hours);

Hotels, exhibition halls and convention centres can open, but alcohol consumption is prohibited. There must be break times for air ventilation and meals must be served to guests separately;

Shopping malls and community malls can open normally but activities with large crowds are discouraged;

Playhouses and theatres require permission from the BMA Health Department;

Boxing and martial arts schools and dance schools require permission from the BMA Health Department;

Weight-control services, amulet centres, zoos and animal shows can open;

Children’s playgrounds require permission from district offices in their areas;

Water parks and amusement parks can open.

Businesses that will remain closed are entertainment venues, pubs, karaoke shops, massage parlours, game arcades, internet shops, cockfighting rings and horse racing tracks. Activities with more than 1,000 people are not allowed, unless permission has been obtained from the Health Department.