Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,982 new Covid cases, 68 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,982 new Covid cases, 68 more deaths

published : 4 Nov 2021 at 07:47

writer: Online Reporters

Tables are half-filled at a restaurant on Khao San Road, a favourite spot for tourists, on Wednesday. Random checks by police found no restaurants in Bangkok have stayed open or served alcohol beyond the 9pm closing time so far. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
Tables are half-filled at a restaurant on Khao San Road, a favourite spot for tourists, on Wednesday. Random checks by police found no restaurants in Bangkok have stayed open or served alcohol beyond the 9pm closing time so far. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 7,982 new Covid-19 cases and 68 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 7,679 announced on Wednesday, when the country recorded 56 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 8,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,914,561 Covid-19 patients, 1,799,066 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,943,424 Covid-19 cases, with 1,826,492 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,368 during the third wave and 19,462 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

Call for radical fuel subsidy reform

Oil experts have called on the government to find new ways to subsidise diesel prices, target only specific groups of customers for help, and end the current blanket subsidy for all motorists.

07:00
Thailand

PPRP mute on Nirote for chief whip

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) has yet to decide who will replace Wirach Ratanasate as the new chief government whip after he was suspended from work on Tuesday due to his involvement in a corruption case, PPRP leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Wednesday.

06:31
Thailand

Homegrown RNA kit cuts costs, saves lives

A government agency has developed a Covid-19 RNA extraction kit and donated 82,000 units worth 8.2 million baht to medical officers to ease their burden.

06:14