7,982 new Covid cases, 68 more deaths

Tables are half-filled at a restaurant on Khao San Road, a favourite spot for tourists, on Wednesday. Random checks by police found no restaurants in Bangkok have stayed open or served alcohol beyond the 9pm closing time so far. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

There were 7,982 new Covid-19 cases and 68 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 7,679 announced on Wednesday, when the country recorded 56 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 8,029 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,914,561 Covid-19 patients, 1,799,066 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,943,424 Covid-19 cases, with 1,826,492 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,368 during the third wave and 19,462 since the beginning of the pandemic.