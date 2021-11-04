Covid vaccination linked to 3 deaths

Health experts say Covid-19 vaccination is safe, after confirming only three people died as a result of being inoculated out of the 842 fatalities investigated to date. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A committee of health experts has concluded that Covid-19 vaccination killed three people out of the 842 fatalities investigated to date, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Their findings were released on Thursday by Chawetsan Namwat, director for emergency health hazard and disease control at the ministry's Department of Disease Control.

He said two of the three died of thrombosis (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelet count). The other succumbed to severe allergic reaction and shock.

Dr Chawetsan said as of Oct 24 there were reports of 1,296 deaths after Covid-19 inoculation and experts tasked with investigating the deaths had examined 842 cases.

He said 541 of the deaths were found to be coincidental events, meaning the deaths coincidentally resulted from other illnesses and had nothing to do with the vaccination.

The coincidental events included 257 people with severe lung inflammation, 109 with cardiovascular disease, 37 had strokes and 29 blood infections.

Eight had abdominal bleeding, six had lung cancer, four had pulmonary embolism (blood clots in lungs), two had breast cancer and two had liver failure after eating poisonous mushrooms.

Experts also found they could not determine if 66 deaths resulted from the vaccination or not. The indeterminate events included 47 deaths of people who had cardiovascular disease.

There was also not enough information for experts to determine whether 41 deaths were related to Covid-19 vaccinations. They defined the cases as unclassified events.

"In sum, Covid-19 vaccines are considered as safe," Dr Chawetsan said.