Cache of meth, guns in drug suspect's house

Police with the cache of firearms found in the house of a drug suspect in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Thung Song district on Thursday, along with 580,000 methamphetamine pills and nearly a kilo of crystal meth. The owner fled as they arrived. (Photo supplied: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Police seized 580,000 methamphetamine pills, nearly one kilogramme of crystal meth, firearms and ammunition when they raided a drug suspect's house in Thung Song district on Thursday.

Police arrived in force at the house in tambon Naluang Wen of Thung Song district.

The owner, identified later as Sak-anan Kamlamhad, 38, saw them arrive and ran away.

A search found 586,800 speed pills, almost one kilogramme of crystal meth and several guns of various types, and ammunition, hidden in the house.

The raid was led by Pol Maj Gen Somchai Suetortrakul, chief of Nakhon Si Thammarat and Thung Song police chief Pol Col Natthawut Thongthip.

It followed the arrest of Pariwat Pan-on and his girlfriend Fuengfa Panmuang in this southern province.

The pair were travelling in a car stopped by police. Nothing illegal was found in the car but police suspected Pariwat was the advance car, travelling ahead of another vehicle carrying smuggled illicit drugs.

Under questioning, Pariwat allegedly admitted being involved in drug smuggling and implicated Mr Sak-anan in the trade. This led to the police search at his house on Thursday.

People were looking for the fugitive.



