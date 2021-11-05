Covid forces school closures in Ubon, Prachin Buri

Ban Buphramaroon Anusorn in Na Di district of Prachin Buri closes at least until Sunday after a teacher was in close contact with people infected with Covid-19. (Photo: Manit Sanubboon)

As more schools are preparing to reopen doors to students, some have decided to shut their gates after reopening for a few days due to the detection of Covid-19.

Pathum Pitthayakhom in Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani and Ban Buphramaroon Anusorn in Prachin Buri's Na Di district were the two schools which shut their doors after Covid-19 were detected in the premises.

Pathum Pitthayakhom School is closing for two weeks from Thursday after a high-school student was tested positive. In an announcement, school director Jirayuth Aksornphim strongly advised students, parents and teachers to avoid unnecessary trips and enter coronavirus-risk areas during the temporary closure.

Buphramaroon Anusorn School will reopen again on Monday. It was ordered closed on Thursday after one of the teachers was in close contact with people infected with the virus.

Buphramaroon Anusorn director Wiroon Nakhompa said the suspected teacher joined a farewell party for another teacher at the school on Thursday. He also indicated that the school could close beyond Monday if the teacher tested positive.

The two schools allowed onsite learning on Monday, the day that most schools resumed classes after letting students learning at home.

About 12,000 of 30,000 public schools under the Basic Education Commission reopened on Monday. More were expected to open on Nov 15 or within this month.

The Education Ministry, which supervises the commission, allows school principals to decide whether to reopen their facilities and the number of the schools which remained shut after Monday was not available.

The school reopening came after a nationwide vaccination campaign for students aged 12 to 17 last month.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said on Friday almost 2.5 million students, or 55% of the total, received the first jab and some 600,000, or about 13% got the second shot.