Faster, easier Covid tests for tourists

With a network of 443 laboratories certified to perform RT-PCR Covid-19 tests nationwide, the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) can now handle at least 120,000 tests per day and give the results within 24 hours, the department's chief said on Friday.

Prior to travelling to Thailand, visitors are required to obtain a negative result from a RT-PCR test conducted within 72 hours before their departure, said Dr Supakit Sirilak, director general of the DMS.

"A repeat test is required upon arriving in Thailand and visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and who come from any of the 63 countries now allowed to enter the kingdom without quarantine, are required to stay for one night at specific hotels while waiting for their test results," Dr Supakit said.

"If cleared of infection, these visitors will then be free to travel to any parts of the country."

He said during their stay in Thailand, another Covid-19 test is required on the sixth or seventh day, adding that a rapid antigen test kit for Covid-19 is allowed for this test.

Furthermore, to facilitate the country's reopening programme, he said the DMS recently lowered the price of the RT-PCR Covid-19 test by 30% to 39% to between 1,400 and 1,600 baht.

"The prices may in the future be lowered even further when possible," he said.