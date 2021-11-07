Temperatures forecast to drop in upper Thailand Nov 7-13

Preceded by thundershowers with strong winds, temperatures in the upper part of Thailand are forecast to decrease by 3-7 °C between Nov 7-13, according to the 7-day weather forecast of the Thai Meteorological Department.

A strong high pressure area has prevailed over southern China and is expected to extend over Vietnam, upper Laos and the Northeast of Thailand from Sunday.



As a result, from Nov 7 to 13, thundershowers with strong winds are first forecast in upper Thailand. Temperatures will then decrease by 3-7 °C in the Northeast and 3-5 °C in the North, the Central area including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the Eastern region.



Meanwhile, the stronger northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South will bring more rain, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the South.



Stronger winds are forecast with 2-3 metres-high waves in the Gulf of Thailand -- over 3m high during thundershowers -- and 1-2m high in the Andaman Sea.



People in the South are advised to beware of possible flash floods and overflows. Residents along the shore of the Gulf of Thailand should watch for possible inshore surges. All vessels should proceed with caution and small boats in the Gulf area remain ashore.