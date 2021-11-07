Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
20 Myanmar nationals caught for illegal entry
Thailand
General

20 Myanmar nationals caught for illegal entry

published : 7 Nov 2021 at 11:05

writer: PanumetTanraksa

CHIANG MAI: Twenty Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry by rangers under the Pha Muang Force in Mae Ai district in the small hours on Sunday.

Maj Gen Narit Thawornwong, the Pha Muang Force commander, a Nissan pick-up was stopped at about 1.30am for a search at the Huay Khok Mu checkpoint by rangers from the Ranger Company 3202, at Moo 7 village in tambon Mae Nawang.

Found in the pick-up were nine men and 11 women, 20 in total, all from Taunggyi township in Myanmar. They entered Thailand via a natural crossing at Pang Tong in tambon Mon Pin in Fang district. They had paid 15,000-20,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in tangerine farms in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai.

Duang Saeng-aroon, the Thai driver of the pick-up, was also arrested for helping the job seekers enter the country illegally.

They were handed over to Mae Ai police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

7,960 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths

Thailand logged 7,960 new Covid-19 cases and 53 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

08:12
Thailand

'A bigger say'

The country is in need of structural reform with the younger generation getting a bigger say in charting national policies and amending the charter, a forum was told.

08:11
Sports

Pathum loss deals big blow to Buriram

Buriram United's massive five-point advantage in Thai League 1 was trimmed to just two after the northeastern giants suffered a 1-0 defeat at defending champions BG Pathum United on Saturdaynight.

07:22