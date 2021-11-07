20 Myanmar nationals caught for illegal entry

CHIANG MAI: Twenty Myanmar nationals were arrested for illegal entry by rangers under the Pha Muang Force in Mae Ai district in the small hours on Sunday.

Maj Gen Narit Thawornwong, the Pha Muang Force commander, a Nissan pick-up was stopped at about 1.30am for a search at the Huay Khok Mu checkpoint by rangers from the Ranger Company 3202, at Moo 7 village in tambon Mae Nawang.



Found in the pick-up were nine men and 11 women, 20 in total, all from Taunggyi township in Myanmar. They entered Thailand via a natural crossing at Pang Tong in tambon Mon Pin in Fang district. They had paid 15,000-20,000 baht each to brokers for jobs in tangerine farms in Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai.



Duang Saeng-aroon, the Thai driver of the pick-up, was also arrested for helping the job seekers enter the country illegally.



They were handed over to Mae Ai police for legal proceedings, pending deportation.