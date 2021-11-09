Section
6,904 new Covid cases, 61 more deaths
Thailand
General

6,904 new Covid cases, 61 more deaths

published : 9 Nov 2021 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

Crowds are seen at the main vaccination point at Bang Sue Grand Station, which is now offering second jabs to workers who are non-Bangkok residents on a walk-in basis. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Crowds are seen at the main vaccination point at Bang Sue Grand Station, which is now offering second jabs to workers who are non-Bangkok residents on a walk-in basis. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were 6,904 new Covid-19 cases and 61 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

The number of new cases fell from 7,592 announced on Monday, when the country recorded 39 more deaths.

On Monday, 8,024 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 1,953,632 Covid-19 patients, 1,838,061 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,982,495 Covid-19 cases, with 1,865,487 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 19,670 during the third wave and 19,764 since the beginning of the pandemic.

