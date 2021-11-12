Dark-red zone provinces down to 6 from Nov 16

Sui market in Muang district of Chanthaburi province remained subdued on Friday. Still a dark-red zone, the eastern province has been redesignated a red zone effective Nov 16. (Photo: Nuanchan Thapanachai)

The number of dark-red zoned provinces of maximum and strict Covid-19 control will be reduced from seven to six from Nov 16, with the 11pm-3am curfew in these provinces extended to Nov 30.

The reopening of entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops has been postponed from Dec 1, as previously planned, to Jan 16.

The six dark-red provinces are Tak, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla.

Chanthaburi, a dark red province, has been redesignated a red zone effective Nov 16.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday the CCSA had approved this and other changes to zoning.

Effective Nov 16, the number of red zoned provinces of maximum Covid-19 control will rise from 38 to 39, with the inclusion of Chanthaburi, while the number of provinces in other zones – orange (23 provinces), yellow (5) and blue (4) - remains unchanged.

The red zone provinces are Kanchanaburi, Khon Kaen, Chanthaburi, Chon Buri, Chumphon, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Chachoengsao, Trang, Trat, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Sawan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Rayong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Suphan Buri, Surat Thani, Ang Thong, Udon Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

The orange zones of control are Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram, Phayao, Phrae, Maha Sarakham, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Roi Et, Lampang, Lamphun, Loei, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Surin, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani, Amnat Charoen and Si Sa Ket.

The yellow zones of high surveillance are Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bung Kan, Mukdahan and Sakon Nakhon.

The blue zones, a tourist-oriented area with few Covid-19 restrictions, are Bangkok, Krabi, Phangnga and Phuket.

Dr Taweeslip said the 11pm-3am curfew, which applies in dark-red zone provinces, has been extended by 15 days until Nov 30.

The CCSA meeting also approved the postponement of the opening of entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke shops from Dec 1, as previously planned, to Jan 16, the spokesman said.