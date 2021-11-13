Man held for hacking court's website

Police say medical grad in Ubon Ratchathani admitted offence committed in protest against ruling

A protester makes a point during a rally in front of the Constitutional Court after a ruling against public discussions of monarchy reform on Wednesday. The paper reads: “reform ≠ abolition”. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Cybercrime police have arrested a man in a northeastern province suspected of hacking the Constitutional Court website.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau on Friday evening sought a search warrant from the Ubon Ratchathani provincial court after a meeting with officials from the Constitutional Court, Department of Special Investigation and the company administering the website.

They searched the house in tambon Saen Suk, Warinchamrab district, on Saturday and arrested Wachira, 33, a medical science graduate. His surname was withheld.

Police said Mr Wachira confessed to hacking the court’s website.

Police also seized his computer and devices allegedly used in committing the crime for digital forensics.

Mr Wachira may face two charges. The first is under Sections 5 and 7 of the computer crime law, which involves accessing the data of a computer system with measures limiting its access. The offence is punishable by imprisonment from six months to two years and/or a fine up to 40,000 baht.

He may also face penalties under Section 9 of the same law for illegitimately making changes to other people’s computer data, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to 100,000 baht.

A day after the Constitutional Court issued its ruling against public discussion of monarchy reform on Wednesday, the court’s home page was renamed “Kangaroo Court” and the content replaced by a YouTube video of the song Guillotine performed by the American hip-hop band Death Grips.

The website has been inaccessible since Friday.

The government has warned protesters not to defy the ruling, but a handful of small gatherings drawing attention to the issue have taken place in recent days.

On Saturday afternoon, a flash mob near the Bangkok Art & Culture Centre called for bail for “political prisoners”, such as those charged under Section 112, the royal defamation law.

Several groups allied with the protest movement have also announced plans for a “Support Democracy” rally that will gather at Victory Monument at 3pm on Sunday, with plans to walk to Sanam Luang.

As well, four protesters on Friday attached signs reading “Reform does not equal overthrow” and “Repeal 112” to the door of Sirivannavari Siam Paragon, the flagship outlet of the fashion brand owned by His Majesty the King’s youngest daughter, Princess Sirivannavari. They were arrested, fined 2,000 baht for violating the Cleanliness Act, and released.