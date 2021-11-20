Section
Thailand
General

6,595 new Covid cases, 53 new deaths

published : 20 Nov 2021 at 08:04

A boy prepares to float his krathong on Klong Ong Ang on Friday. The festival is allowed after the number of Covid-19 new cases and deaths drop. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Thailand logged 6,595 new Covid-19 cases and 53 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 8,478 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,028,712 Covid-19 patients, 1,921,906 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,057,575 Covid-19 cases, with 1,949,332 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,264 during the third wave and 20,358 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

