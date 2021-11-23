Thailand orders 30m more Pfizer doses

Informal students aged 12-18 queue up for inoculation with a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved a Department of Disease Control plan to buy 30 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and expected a new generation of the vaccine that might be suitable for children, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the cabinet endorsed the department's plan to sign its "Third Amendment to Manufacturing and Supply Agreement" with Pfizer. The Public Health Ministry proposed the plan to the cabinet on Tuesday.

The manufacturer would deliver the 30 million additional doses of the vaccine between the first and third quarters of next year, Mr Thanakorn said.

The agreement would cover the delivery of a new generation of the vaccine also intended to be suitable for children if the company finished its development in time, the spokesman said.

The newly amended agreement saw Thailand order a total of 60 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, he said.