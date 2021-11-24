Section
5,857 new Covid cases, 55 more deaths
Thailand
General

5,857 new Covid cases, 55 more deaths

published : 24 Nov 2021 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

A workers' union member sings near Government House in protest against the decision to postpone the reopening of bars and entertainment venues from Dec 1 to the middle of January. The protesters also demanded a debt moratorium and low-interest loans for workers in the entertainment sector, which has been battered by the pandemic. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A workers' union member sings near Government House in protest against the decision to postpone the reopening of bars and entertainment venues from Dec 1 to the middle of January. The protesters also demanded a debt moratorium and low-interest loans for workers in the entertainment sector, which has been battered by the pandemic. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

There were 5,857 new Covid-19 cases and 55 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

The number of new cases rose from 5,126 announced on Tuesday, when the country recorded 53 more deaths.

On Tuesday, 7,318 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,053,129 Covid-19 patients, 1,952,445 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,081,992 Covid-19 cases, with 1,979,871 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,450 during the third wave and 20,544 since the beginning of the pandemic.

