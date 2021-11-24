Man dies after Moderna jab following Sinovac

Emergency medical staff from Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn perform CPR on a man who developed chest pains, fell unconscious and died after receiving a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A man died at his home in Muang district late on Tuesday night shortly after receiving a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, Moderna, following an initial dose of Sinovac in September.

Police were called to house 66/189 at Moo 5, tambon Bang Muang in Muang district about 12.30am, Pol Capt Adithes Phocharoen, a duty investigator, said on Wednesday.

They found Sithipol Bovornkittipaisal, 26, lying dead on the ground floor of the house. There was no sign of physical assault.

Sithipol's mother Sopa Khotpakdi, 50, said her son had recieved the first dose of Sinovac vaccine in early September, but did not say where.

He had also placed an order for Moderna vaccine with Synphaet Theparak Hospital. He went to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon and was inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.



He returned home with no sign of side effects, she said.

However, late on Tuesday night, while playing on his phone on the second floor of the house, Sithipol began experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties.



Ms Sopa said she called for an emergency team from Paolo Hospital Samutprakarn. While waiting, relatives carried Sithipol, who was by then unconscious, down to the ground floor.

When the medical team arrived they imediately gave him CPR and used a defibrillator on him, but could not revive him. Sithipol was already dead.



Sithipol's body was taken to Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital for an autopsy to establish whether his death was related to the Covid-19 vaccination.