4,912 new Covid cases, 33 new deaths
Thailand
General

published : 3 Dec 2021 at 08:15

writer: Online Reporters

Tourists sit in a cafe at Khaosan Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Reuter photo)
Thailand logged 4,912 new Covid-19 cases and 33 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

On Thursday, 5,844 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,101,778 Covid-19 patients, 2,009,574 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,130,641 Covid-19 cases, with 2,037,000 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,768 during the third wave and 20,880 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

