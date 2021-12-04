Section
5,896 new Covid cases, 37 new deaths
Thailand
General

published : 4 Dec 2021 at 08:23

writer: Online Reporters

Residents in Bang Khen district receive free antigen test kits provided by the National Health Office, City Hall and SYH Hospital at Thanommit Market on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Thailand logged 5,896 new Covid-19 cases and 37 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 5,666 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,107,674 Covid-19 patients, 2,015,240 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,136,537 Covid-19 cases, with 2,042,666 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,823 during the third wave and 20,917 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

