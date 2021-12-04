5,896 new Covid cases, 37 new deaths
published : 4 Dec 2021 at 08:23
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 5,896 new Covid-19 cases and 37 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.
On Friday, 5,666 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,107,674 Covid-19 patients, 2,015,240 of whom have recovered to date.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,136,537 Covid-19 cases, with 2,042,666 complete recoveries so far.
The death toll stood at 20,823 during the third wave and 20,917 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.