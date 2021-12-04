5,896 new Covid cases, 37 new deaths

Residents in Bang Khen district receive free antigen test kits provided by the National Health Office, City Hall and SYH Hospital at Thanommit Market on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Thailand logged 5,896 new Covid-19 cases and 37 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

On Friday, 5,666 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since April 1, when the third wave of Covid-19 began, Thailand has treated 2,107,674 Covid-19 patients, 2,015,240 of whom have recovered to date.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,136,537 Covid-19 cases, with 2,042,666 complete recoveries so far.

The death toll stood at 20,823 during the third wave and 20,917 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.